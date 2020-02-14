694 Shares in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 637,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

