$67.72 Million in Sales Expected for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will report $67.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Midland States Bancorp posted sales of $62.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Midland States Bancorp.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 37,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,909 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

