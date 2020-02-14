$65.65 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will post $65.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.80 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $273.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $286.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.