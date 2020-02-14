5,801 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,728,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,724,000 after acquiring an additional 161,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 762,852 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.