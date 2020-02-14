53,000 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Twilio comprises approximately 4.7% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 4.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.74. 2,092,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,290,870 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.