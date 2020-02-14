50,869 Shares in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 187,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $60.30 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

