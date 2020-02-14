$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post $500,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
