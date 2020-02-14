$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post $500,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,713. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

