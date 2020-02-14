4,371 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $58.65 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

