3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.9% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

