3,524 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

