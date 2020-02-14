3,370 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $180.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

