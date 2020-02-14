242 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 496,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $7,648,157. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

