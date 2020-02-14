2,307 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

