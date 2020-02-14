$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

NYSE ATUS traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,856,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

