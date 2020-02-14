1,500 Shares in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Purchased by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forty Seven by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTSV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,150. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTSV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

