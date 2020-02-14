$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.22. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Science Applications International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after buying an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 546,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

