$1.15 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.09. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

