$1.00 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 712,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,012. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

