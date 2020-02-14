0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 60.9% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 80.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $7,483.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000159 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

