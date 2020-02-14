$0.18 EPS Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

FBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FBM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 183,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,369. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

