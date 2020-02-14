$0.16 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,817. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

