-$0.02 EPS Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Rev Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,557. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $639.25 million, a PE ratio of -54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.