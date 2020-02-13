Zoomba Market Cap Tops $729.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $729.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00204172 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037648 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.