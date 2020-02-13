Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $89,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.