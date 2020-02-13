Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.02

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 625863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $176,235.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,715. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

