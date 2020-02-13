ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Achieves $189,780.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. In the last week, ZCore has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $189,780.00 and approximately $861.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,337,543 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $24.43, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.