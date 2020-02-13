Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) to Buy

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO remained flat at $$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 257,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,603. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,749 shares in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.