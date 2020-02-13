Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. Watford posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 1,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Watford has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

