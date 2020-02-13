Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.45). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.22) to ($6.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. 311,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,275. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

