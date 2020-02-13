Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SPTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 208,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,535. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $468.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.