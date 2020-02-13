Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpartanNash.
SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
SPTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 208,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,535. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $468.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
