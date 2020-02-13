Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.75. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 13,485,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

