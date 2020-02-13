Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,277. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,300. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

