Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $43,181.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.