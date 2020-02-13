Zacks: Analysts Expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Pretium Resources posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $7.55. 9,030,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,018. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $13.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

