Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 million to $9.99 million. Merus posted sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $32.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 million to $34.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.18 million, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $81.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. 49,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,256. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.