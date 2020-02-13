Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. Brown-Forman reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.97 million.

Separately, Cfra downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

BF.B stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 561,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

