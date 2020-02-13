Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 6.9%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) shares fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, 201,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 116,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 192,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,639.43.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

