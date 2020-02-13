XGOX (XGOX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. XGOX has a market capitalization of $16,149.00 and $8.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. During the last week, XGOX has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047844 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00080527 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,285.74 or 1.00472505 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000683 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

