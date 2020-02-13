Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $10,421.27 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $10,421.27 or 1.00210622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.94 million and $1.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00067772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 762 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

