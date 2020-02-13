West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$2.20 to C$2.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.91.

Shares of TSE WFT traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.20. The company had a trading volume of 360,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,904. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$43.93 and a 1 year high of C$73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.33.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

