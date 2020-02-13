Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.75, RTT News reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. Welltower has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.