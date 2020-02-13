Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.42.

W stock traded down $10.39 on Thursday, reaching $85.29. 4,435,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,561. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,830.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 in the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.