Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,226,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

