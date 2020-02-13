Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

WNC opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

