Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 460 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.98. 334,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

