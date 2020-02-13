Vitec Group’s (VTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.42) on Monday. Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,059 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.46. The stock has a market cap of $465.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.