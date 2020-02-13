Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,903. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.94 and a 12 month high of $190.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.