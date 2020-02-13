Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 301,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 392,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 249,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,582. The firm has a market cap of $729.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Provention Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

