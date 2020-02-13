Virtu Financial LLC Invests $423,000 in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

