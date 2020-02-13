Virtu Financial LLC Invests $392,000 in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 441,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

